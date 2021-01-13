Mass student-led protests calling for democratic reforms in Thailand have been postponed until the middle of the year due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country, one of the leaders of the protests said.
Thai protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
