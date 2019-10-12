Indigenous people take part in a protest in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 11, 2019. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

An Amazon Indian woman from Ecuador's eastern province of Pastaza takes part in a protest on Oct. 11, 2019, in Quito, Ecuador. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Indigenous people perform a ritual during a protest in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 11, 2019. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Indigenous people from the Amazon take part in a protest in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 11, 2019. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Protests in Ecuador against the withdrawal of fuel subsidies and other measures on Friday reached unprecedented levels since they kicked off nine days ago, while the indigenous groups leading the protests rejected an offer of dialog from the president.

The area surrounding the National Assembly building again saw clashes between the police and thousands of members of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie), who have arrived in the capital from different places across the country aiming to occupy the central government offices. EFE-EPA