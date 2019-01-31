Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice President of the EU Commission, in Bucharest (Romanía). EFE

Protests against the detention by Venezuela's security forces of five foreign journalists including three from Spain's news agency EFE built up Thursday with the Spanish prime minister calling for the government there to respect the rule of law while the European Union's foreign affairs spokesperson called for their immediate release.

Agents of the so-called Bolivarian National Intelligence Service descended on a hotel where the EFE team were staying and took two of them away for questioning while two journalists from France were also detained. A third EFE journalist who had been out reporting events was also picked up for interrogation, agents said.