View of the plenary session room at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Thousands of pro-separatist demonstrators gathered outside the regional Catalan parliament building in Barcelona on Tuesday in response to the postponement of a controversial investiture debate aimed at reinstating the ousted former regional leader.

The protest, organized by the pro-independence National Catalan Assembly (ANC) organization, made its way from the local government headquarters at Barcelona's Sant Jaume Square to the regional parliament to coincide with the original time slated for a plenary debate to re-invest self-exiled Carles Puigdemont, which was earlier delayed by the parliamentary speaker, fellow separatist Roger Torrent.