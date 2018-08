Russian communists protest in front of the State Duma (Lower House of parliament) prior beginning of parlamentary-society public discussion of the new pension reform adopted in the first reading in Moscow, Russia, 21 August 2018. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian State Duma deputies with representatives of civil society discuss the new pension reform adopted in the first reading in Moscow, Russia, 21 August 2018. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Protests outside Russia's lower house of Parliament over pension reforms

Protesters gathered outside Russia's State Duma on Tuesday during a parliamentary debate over plans to hike the age of retirement in the country.

The proposed legislation would see women finishing work at 63, instead of 55, and men at 65, instead of 60.