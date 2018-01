People hold placards protesting the murder and rape of a minor in Kasur, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Protesters demand the killer of a seven-year-old be brought to justice, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a minor, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People burn tyres during a protest against the murder and rape of a minor, in Kasur, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A handout photo made available by Pakistani Awami Tehreek shows Tahirul Qadri (C), a religous scholar leading the funeral prayers of a seven-year-old, who was raped and killed, in Kasur, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAT HANDOUT

Hundreds of people blocked roads and shut down markets for a second day Thursday to protest the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in the city of Kasur in eastern Pakistan.

The protests against police inaction had erupted Wednesday with two demonstrators killed in clashes with the police.