Thursday brought additional protests in this capital and other Venezuelan cities over shortages of cooking gas and other consumer goods.

"We are protesting here about everything, about health, about food. We are protesting because there is no transportation, we are protesting because there is no social security. We are protesting for everything that the human being, the person, needs to live in a normal country," 34-year-old Marbelys Arias told EFE at a demonstration in west Caracas.