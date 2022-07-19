After the breakdown of an agreement between the Panama government and an alliance of unions and associations to freeze the price of fuel, Monday saw another day of protests, which paralyzed the capital.

The agreement reached at the weekend in the central province of Veraguas between representatives of the government and the National Alliance for the Rights of Peoples (Anadepo), was broken Monday by the teachers' union that leads this coalition and thus dissipated the possibility of putting an end to the educators' strike and the blockade of national highways, which stops supplies from getting through.