Looters leave through the shattered glass doors of an Apple store at The Grove shopping mall as unrest grows across the US over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Park Police officers face off with demonstrators during protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

An injured man (C) reacts during scuffles with US Park Police officers during protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A protester is treated during a demonstration about the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/KEVIN HAGEN

Police officers stand guard during protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

New York City firefighters spray water on a police van set ablaze by protesters during protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Harlem, New York, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A protester holds a placard reading 'Black Lives Matter' during protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A Los Angeles Police Department booth burns at The Grove shopping mall as unrest grows across the US over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Protests and unrest took over the streets of many United States cities again on Saturday, with Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the epicenter, where crowds of people demonstrated against police brutality despite a curfew in place.

Around 30 cities, from Los Angeles to Chicago, passing through Cleveland, Washington DC and New York, were the scenes of protests against the death of 46-year-old African American man George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police on May 25 in Minneapolis. EFE-EPA