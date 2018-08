Khadim Hussain Rizvi, head of religous political party Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, speaks to supporters during a march to Islamabad, to protest against the Dutch politician Geert Wilders in Laore, Pakistan, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, head of religious political party Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, shout slogans during a march to Islamabad, to protest against the Dutch politician Geert Wilders in Laore, Pakistan, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA/RAHAT DAR

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, head of religious political party Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, speaks to supporters during a march to Islamabad, to protest against the Dutch politician Geert Wilders in Laore, Pakistan, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA/RAHAT DAR

Protests continued to simmer in Pakistan on Wednesday after an anti-Islam politician in the Netherlands said he would organize a cartoon contest based on the Prophet Muhammad.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, head of the religious political party Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, exhorted several hundreds of his supporters to march from Lahore to Islamabad to protest against Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders' decision to hold the competition in his parliamentary offices in November.