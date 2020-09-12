A person is detained by police during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the coup and the start of the dictatorship, at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

People gather on a road during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the coup and the start of the dictatorship, at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Chile commemorated on Friday the 47th anniversary of the coup d'état of Sep. 11, 1973 in homage to the overthrown leader Salvador Allende, on a day marked by protests and references to the historic plebiscite for a new constitution to be held in October.

The commemoration of this date, which has always divided Chileans, was held this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the greatest social crisis since the return to democracy in 1990, which calls for massive marches after five months of hiatus during lockdown. EFE-EPA