efe-epaBy Patricia Nieto Mariño Santiago de Chile

Chile commemorated on Friday the 47th anniversary of the coup d'état of Sep. 11, 1973 in homage to the overthrown leader Salvador Allende, on a day marked by protests and references to the historic plebiscite for a new constitution to be held in October.

The commemoration of this date, which has always divided Chileans, was held this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the greatest social crisis since the return to democracy in 1990, which calls for massive marches after five months of hiatus during lockdown. EFE-EPA