Paris Saint-Germain sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday, with Argentinean Mauricio Pochettino being widely tipped to take over.
Paris (France), 07/11/2020.- Paris Saint Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the French soccer Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 07 November 2020. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Manchester (United Kingdom), 02/12/2020.- Paris St Germain's coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Manchester United and PSG in Manchester, Britain, 02 December 2020. (Liga de Campeones, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
