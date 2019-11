Spanish People's Party leader, Pablo Casado, addresses a press conference after the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee on the preliminary agreement reached by acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (unseen) and Unidas Podemos' leader Pablo Iglesias (unseen) for a coalition government, at his party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, 12 November 2019. EPA-EFE/J. J. Guillen

Spanish acting Prime Minister and leader of Socialist Party, Pedro Sanchez (2R), shakes hands with leader of Podemos left party, Pablo Iglesias (R) during the signing of a pre-agreement to form a coalition government following the 10 November 2019 general elections, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, Spain, 12 November 2019. EPA-EFE/PACO CAMPOS

Spanish acting Prime Minister and leader of Socialist Party, Pedro Sanchez (L) greets leader of Podemos left party, Pablo Iglesias (R) during the signing of a pre-agreement to form a coalition government following the 10 November 2019 general elections, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, Spain, 12 November 2019. EPA-EFE/PACO CAMPOS

The Spanish Socialist Party and left-wing group Unidas Podemos on Tuesday signed a memorandum proposing what would be Spain’s first-ever coalition government following a repeat general election that failed to end a political deadlock and bolstered the far-right.

PSOE leader, Pedro Sánchez, who is the acting prime minister, and Pablo Iglesias, co-founder and leader of anti-corruption Podemos set out the preliminary stages of a four-year deal to run a “progressive” government.