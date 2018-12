Ciudadanos (Citizens) party candidate Juan Marin waves supporters after the Andalusian regional election, in Sevilla, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

PSOE-A party candidate Susana Diaz (C) gives a speech after the Andalusian regional election, in Sevilla, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Several supporters of Spanish far-right party Vox celebrate during an election night party in Seville, Andalusia, southern Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAFA ALCAIDE

Spain's ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) has warned of the threat posed by far-right parties after Vox took 12 parliamentary seats in regional elections on Sunday night in Andalusia, a traditional Socialist stronghold.

The far-right party won 11 percent of Sunday's vote, and will enter the regional parliament for the first time.