Police search the office of Agustina Cosachov, psychiatrist of late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, on 01 December 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Garcia

A court-ordered search was carried out Tuesday at the home and office of the psychiatrist who had been treating Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona before he passed away late last month, judicial sources told Efe.

A judge authorized those searches of the properties of Agustina Cosachov in Greater Buenos Aires as part of a probe into the causes of Maradona's death on Nov. 25.