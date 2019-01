The US "is paying" now with a serious opioid crisis for prescribing such medications for many years to manage pain in hospitals, a situation that has made fentanyl the main drug linked to overdose deaths. In an interview with EFE, the Spanish psychiatrist and director of the Physician Affiliate Group of New York (PAGNY), Luis Rojas-Marcos - shown here in a photo taken Dec. 6, 2018 - said that during the 1980s a "general movement in favor of treating pain" - a "universal complaint" among patients - developed in US hospitals. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

The US "is paying" now with a serious opioid crisis for prescribing such medications for many years to manage pain in hospitals, a situation that has made fentanyl the main drug linked to overdose deaths.

In an interview with EFE, the Spanish psychiatrist and director of the Physician Affiliate Group of New York (PAGNY), Luis Rojas-Marcos, said that during the 1980s a "general movement in favor of treating pain" - a "universal complaint" among patients - developed in US hospitals.