A wave of public indignation has erupted in Pakistan after a woman was allegedly gang raped in front of her two children when the car she was traveling ran out of gas in the middle of a highway at night.
Activists of V-care welfare trust hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, Karachi, Pakistan, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A person walks past activists of V-care welfare trust holding a placard during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, Karachi, Pakistan, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Activists of Civil society hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, Lahore, Pakistan, 12 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RAHAT DAR
