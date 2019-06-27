Cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as better financing to fight cancer are needed to improve the battle against the disease, one of the main causes of death worldwide, experts said in Lima on Wednesday.
At the EFE Peru Health Forum titled "Cancer: Challenges and Opportunities," Jurgen Schosinsky, the general director of Roche Peru and one of the forum panelists, emphasized that fighting cancer requires "all actors" working together "because that's the only way to make cancer disappear from this country and the world."