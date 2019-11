A man on Nov. 20, 2019, protects a bank's window in Bogota in preparation for nationwide anti-government protests on Nov. 21 against the policies of conservative President Ivan Duque. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Protests against the socioeconomic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque kicked off on Thursday with efforts to disrupt public transportation in this capital, while reduced vehicular traffic was observed in other main cities.

Groups of people on Bogota's south side impeded the departure of buses at some stations of the TransMilenio system, leaving thousands of residents without a means of reaching their workplaces.