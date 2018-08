People wait at the entrance to a Metro station in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 August 2018, after a brief power outage. EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Shopowners take care of business in the dark after a power outage in Caracas on Aug. 29, 2018, caused a public transport collapse and other inconveniences for the local populace. EFE-EFA/Cristian Hernandez

The public transport network collapsed in Caracas on Wednesday after a brief power outage that affected the Metro and forced many users to walk several kilometers to reach their destinations, EFE noted.

The blackout, which affected a large part of the capital, lasted for about 30 minutes and caused authorities to suspend underground transport services - which cover virtually the entire city - as a precaution.