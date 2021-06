A photo provided by the Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya of Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce, who lends his voice to a bumbling head of household named Yema in "Los Lopeggs," which will be streamed on Pantaya starting 17 June 2021. EFE/Pantaya /EDITORIAL USE ONLY /NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A television still picture provided by the Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya that shows the characters Clara (left) - voiced by Mexican-American actress Angelica Vale - and Yema (right) - voiced by Puerto Rican actor and singer Carlos Ponce - during a scene from the animated sitcom "Los Lopeggs," which will be streamed beginning 17 June 2021 on Pantaya.

The zany day-to-day lives of the egg-shaped members of a Hispanic family are the focus of "Los Lopeggs," a new animated, Spanish-language television series on the Pantaya platform whose voice actors include Puerto Rico's Carlos Ponce.

"It has an irreverent sense of humor - a little bit dark but kind-hearted," he said in an interview with Efe.