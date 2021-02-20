Silma Escobar, a worker at the Puerto Rico Manatee Conservation Center, plays on 19 February 2021 with Guacara, an adult manatee that has been at that facility since suffering an injured lung in a watercraft accident in 2010. The center is located at Interamerican University's Bayamon campus, near San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

The director of the Puerto Rico Manatee Conservation Center, marine science professor Antonio Mignucci, talks to Efe on 19 February 2019 alongside a pair of manatee calves at that facility located at Interamerican University's Bayamon campus, near San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

An image of a manatee on 19 February 2021 at the Puerto Rico Manatee Conservation Center at Interamerican University's Bayamon campus, located near San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

The Puerto Rico Manatee Conservation Center has become a model facility in the Caribbean and throughout Latin America for the recovery of those marine mammals, and the rehabilitation work conducted there has recently been extended to turtles and sea birds.

The center's director, Antonio Mignucci, told Efe on Friday that since its founding in 2009 it has both assisted with the recovery of individual manatees and advised Caribbean and Latin American countries on the conservation of this species, whose numbers have fallen to between 500 and 700 in Puerto Rico due to the constant threat posed by human beings.