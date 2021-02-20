The Puerto Rico Manatee Conservation Center has become a model facility in the Caribbean and throughout Latin America for the recovery of those marine mammals, and the rehabilitation work conducted there has recently been extended to turtles and sea birds.
The center's director, Antonio Mignucci, told Efe on Friday that since its founding in 2009 it has both assisted with the recovery of individual manatees and advised Caribbean and Latin American countries on the conservation of this species, whose numbers have fallen to between 500 and 700 in Puerto Rico due to the constant threat posed by human beings.