Puerto Rican riot police advance along a street in downtown San Juan on May 1, 2018, during a May Day march that turned violent. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Demonstrators face off against Puerto Rican riot police in San Juan on May 1, 2018, during a May Day march that turned violent. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rican riot police arrest a demonstrator during a May Day march that turned violent in San Juan on May, 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Tuesday's May Day march to Puerto Rico's legislature to protest economic austerity policies started out peacefully but degenerated into violence among the demonstrators and against police later in the day.

The clashes occurred in the financial heart of San Juan and involved just a few hundred demonstrators, who confronted police, who - given the 2017 May Day riots - maintained a heavy presence during this year's march as participants head for the Financial Oversight and Management Board offices in the capital's financial district.