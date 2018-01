Puerto Rican protesters demand that the island's governor, Ricardo Rossello, speed up the process of restoring electrical service, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Representative Luis Torres Cruz (L) shakes hands with Hatillo mayor's Jose Rodriguez (R) during a protest to demand that the island's governor, Ricardo Rossello, speed up the process of restoring electrical service, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rican protesters demand that the island's governor, Ricardo Rossello, speed up the process of restoring electrical service, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

At least a dozen Puerto Rican mayors and hundreds of inhabitants of their respective municipalities demonstrated here Monday to demand that the island's governor, Ricardo Rossello, speed up the process of restoring electrical service.

Powerful winds associated with Category 4 Hurricane Maria destroyed the United States commonwealth's electricity grid on Sept. 20, and a sizable chunk - around 37 percent - of the island's customers still are without power four months later.