Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) during a 'Fridays for Future' demo on the final day of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Salvador Gomez-Colon, Founder Light and Hope for Puerto Rico, attends a panel session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

A Puerto Rican teenager who raised funds for solar lamps for thousands of victims of Hurricane Maria has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

Salvador Gómez Colón, 17, was one of 10 teenage activists who was invited to speak at the event, after organizers were inspired by the work of Swedish climate protester Greta Thunberg.