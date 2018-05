May Day demonstrators make their way to the capitol, protesting the austerity measures proposed by the government in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1, 2018.

Photograph showing Puerto Rican Workers Central president Pedro Irene Maymi (c), as well as other demonstrators, as they make their way to the capitol, protesting the austerity measures proposed by the government in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1, 2018.

May Day demonstrators make their way to the capitol, protesting the austerity measures proposed by the government in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1, 2018.

Tuesday's May Day march to Puerto Rico's legislature to protest economic austerity policies has transpired so far without any violent incidents.

The demonstration was organized by the Puerto Rican Workers Central, although several other labor and grassroots organizations have also joined the march.