A man dressed as US President, Donald Trump, holds a banner that reads 'The governor of Puerto Rico is corrupt and robbing' during the second march to demand the resigning of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Streams of Puerto Rican citizens on Tuesday filled the streets of the island in what was the 11th consecutive day of protests demanding the governor's resignation.

Demonstrators again called for Gov. Ricardo Rossello to step down, two weeks after he was engulfed in scandal when the contents of a private chat were leaked in which Rossello, along with a group of close advisors, mocked and insulted artists, journalists, the LGTB collective and local politicians, among others.