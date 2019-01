Hundreds of protesters gathered on Jan. 16, 2019 before the US federal courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to express their rejection of the agreement reached between the Puerto Rican government and holders of debt issued by the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation, known by the Spanish acronym Cofina.v EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday before the US federal courthouse in San Juan to express their rejection of the agreement reached between the Puerto Rican government and holders of debt issued by the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation, known by the Spanish acronym Cofina.

The rally, called by the Puerto Rican Independence Party, followed a vigil organized by a group representing retired teachers.