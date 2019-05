El hijo del exgobernador de Puerto Rico Rafael Hernández Colón, Josá Alfredo Hernández Mayoral, camina frente al féretro de su padre este May 3, 2019 en el Capitolio de San Juan (Puerto Rico). The son of former Puerto Rican governor Rafael Hernández Colón, Josá Alfredo Hernández Mayoral, walks in front of his father's casket on May 3, 2019 at the Capitol of San Juan (Puerto Rico). EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Former Governor Alejandro García Padilla (L), gives condolences to the widow of former Puerto Rican Governor Rafael Hernández Colón, Nelsa López (R) at the funeral on May 3, 2019 at the Capitol of San Juan (Puerto Rico). EPA-EFE / Thais Llorca

Relatives of former Puerto Rican governor Rafael Hernández Colón, his friends and politicians, including former governors and the current governor of the island, pay tribute to his coffin May 3, 2019 at the Capitol of San Juan (Puerto Rico). EPA- EFE/Thais Llorca

Politicians and citizens said their final goodbyes here Friday to Rafael Hernandez Colon, who served three terms as governor of Puerto Rico.

Hernandez Colon, 82, died Thursday at his home in the southern coastal city of Ponce after a battle with leukemia.