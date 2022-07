Entrepreneurs Mayrel Gonzalez (L) and Claudia Zorrilla, creators of the mobile app Aware, pose during an interview with Efe in San Juan on 28 July 2022. EFE/ Marina Villen

The escalation in killings of women by partners or other men in their lives is prompting authorities and activists in Puerto Rico to pursue innovative ways of curbing gender violence, including a new mobile app that provides users with real-time information about potential threats.

This island of just over 3 million residents has seen nine "femicides" so far this year, compared with 12 in all of 2021, according to the Puerto Rico Gender Equity Observatory.