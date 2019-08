Wanda Vazquez (C) arrives at La Fortaleza, the seat of the Puerto Rican government, in San Juan on Wednesday, Aug. 7, to be sworn-in as the new governor of the US commonwealth. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rico Supreme Court Justice Maite Oronoz (R) swears-in Wanda Vazquez as the island's new governor in a ceremony in San Juan on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The new chief executive's husband, Jorge Diaz Reveron (L, rear) and daughter, Beatriz Diaz (R) were present for the occasion. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez was sworn-in Wednesday as governor of Puerto Rico, becoming the third person in five days to hold the post after the island's Supreme Court struck down the installation of her immediate predecessor.

The court ruled unanimously earlier Wednesday that the process whereby Pedro Pierluisi succeeded the disgraced Ricardo Rossello as the island's governor last week was unconstitutional.