Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello Sunday that he will not run for re-election in 2020, his announcement coming amid an ocean-borne protest calling for his resignation due to the brewing scandal over controversial online chats he engaged in with members of his cabinet.
The demonstrators, who arrived off the coast in front of the La Fortaleza presidential residence in downtown San Juan, came in kayaks, on jetskis and inflatable life rafts on the ninth day of protests on the island after a week ago on Saturday the Center for Investigative Journalism released 889 pages of text of Rossello's online chats in which he and other top officials insult and make fun of assorted politicians, performers, women and journalists.