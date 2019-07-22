Puerto Ricans in San Juan listen to Gov. Ricardo Rossello's message on July 21, 2019, saying that he will not seek re-election in 2020 amid a huge scandal involving insulting and mocking comments made by him and other top officials in online chats. EFE-EPA/ Thais Llorca

Demonstrators on kayaks, jetskis, inflatable life rafts and more arrive off the coast of Puerto Rico's La Fortaleza presidential residence in San Juan on July 21, 2019, to call for Gov. Ricardo Rossello's resignation amid a huge scandal involving his participation in online chats with other top officials in which they insult and mock assorted other officials, performers, politicians and others. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello Sunday that he will not run for re-election in 2020, his announcement coming amid an ocean-borne protest calling for his resignation due to the brewing scandal over controversial online chats he engaged in with members of his cabinet.

The demonstrators, who arrived off the coast in front of the La Fortaleza presidential residence in downtown San Juan, came in kayaks, on jetskis and inflatable life rafts on the ninth day of protests on the island after a week ago on Saturday the Center for Investigative Journalism released 889 pages of text of Rossello's online chats in which he and other top officials insult and make fun of assorted politicians, performers, women and journalists.