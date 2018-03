Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Thursday announced an agreement with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding the terms for distributing funds to the island from the Community Disaster Loans program.

Rossello made the announcement in San Juan accompanied by Mnuchin, saying that Puerto Rico will have access to all $4.7 billion in CDL funds that the US Congress had approved for the island last October, a few weeks after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc there.