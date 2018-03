Photograph provided by the Puerto Rico Governor's Office showing Gov. Ricardo Rossello (l) meeting with the new director of the island's Electric Power Authority, Walter Higgins, at La Fortaleza on March 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Wednesday welcomed the new head of the island's Electric Power Authority (AEE), Walter Higgins, and several members of the public corporation's board of directors to La Fortaleza, the government headquarters.

This was the first public meeting with - and confirmation by - Rossello of the new AEE chief.