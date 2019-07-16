Authorities stand guard as hundreds of people demonstrate outside la Fortaleza, seat of the Executive, residence of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, to request his resignation, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 14, 2019, after the disclosure of the entire content of a chat in which, along with several of his advisers, they make insults and mockery against personalities and journalists. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans gathered on Monday in San Juan for another day of protests calling for the resignation of the Commonwealth’s governor, who has been engulfed in scandal after the leak of a private group chat in which he appeared to make a litany of homophobic and sexist comments.

The complete publication of the chat has stirred up a wave of rejection among the public and politicians who condemned Governor Ricardo Rossello's homophobic insults and sexist remarks against journalists and political rivals.