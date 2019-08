The leader of the Puerto Rican Senate, Thomas Rivera Schatz, addresses his colleagues at the Capitol in San Juan on Monday, Aug. 5. EFE-EPA/ Thais Llorca

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi speaks at La Fortaleza, the seat of government, in San Juan on Tuesday, Aug. 6. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court accepted submissions Tuesday from Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and from lawmakers who contend that his appointment last week to succeed the disgraced Ricardo Rossello violated the constitution of this US commonwealth.

Pierluisi, formerly Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in the US Congress, took the oath of office last Friday, minutes after Rossello stepped down following weeks of mass protests.