Thousands of public sector workers turned out to protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 9, 2022, to demand higher pay. EFE/Thais LLorca

Public sector workers in Puerto Rico, mainly teachers and firefighters, on Wednesday staged huge protests in San Juan to demand fair pay, a demonstration dubbed the "Great Indignation March."

The first workers to begin their protest were the teachers, who took to the streets for the second consecutive week despite the fact that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced last Monday that educators will receive a temporary salary hike of $1,000 per month starting in July.