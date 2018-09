The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello (C) participates along with his daughter Claudia (L, front), first lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rossello (2-R) and her son Pedro Javier (R) in an event to remember victims of Hurricane Maria at the Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

The governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello (2-R) holds hands with Monsignor Wilfredo Pena (C) from the Parish of Santa Bernadette during an event to remember victims of Hurricane Maria at the Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

The governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello (L) converses with singer Tito el Bambino (C) during an event to remember victims of Hurricane Maria at the Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

The Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development of the United States (HUD) Ben Carson (L) talks with the First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rossello (R) during an event to remember victims of Hurricane Maria at the Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

People attend an event to remember victims of Hurricane Maria at the Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

The governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello speaks during an event to remember victims of Hurricane Maria at the Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

The governor of Puerto Rico on Thursday paid tribute to the survivors of Hurricane Maria at a memorial event for the victims of the deadly storm which struck the island last year.

Ricardo Rossello told the crowd of hundreds at the Castillo San Cristobal in Old San Juan that the island would recover from the devastating storm, which made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sep. 20, 2017, leaving over 3,000 people dead and displacing thousands more.