A man walks in front of a building damaged by Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island of Puerto Rico after making landfall on Sept. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/File

The death toll from the hurricane that devastated the United States commonwealth of Puerto Rico last year remains unknown, but a new report indicates it is more than 20 times higher than the official tally of 64.

The island's government has now recognized in a report that the number of deaths on the island in the four months after Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, 2017, as a Category 4 storm and completely destroyed the island's power grid, was 1,427 higher than the average for that same timeframe in the four previous years.