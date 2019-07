Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello addresses the media at the Fortaleza Government headquarters, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Protesters demand the resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, during a protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 15 July 2019. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

A protester disguised as comic character Spider-Man participates in a march demanding the resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello apologized Tuesday for offensive comments he made on a private Internet chat group, but insisted that he did nothing illegal and vowed to remain in office.

Amid a "process of evaluation and thought, my determination has been to continue working for Puerto Rico," he told a press conference at La Fortaleza, the seat of the island's government.