efe-epaWashington

The Puerto Rican Senate on Wednesday opened its office near the Capitol in Washington DC with an eye toward increasing its influence over federal policies that impact the US commonwealth.

The opening of the office - staffed by people who have already been working for the US upper house - comes at a time when the state legislative and executive branches continue trying to exert pressure to speed the allocation of federal funds that will allow the island to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last year.