The head of the Puerto Rican Senate, Thomas Rivera Schatz, poses for EFE in the new offices of the island's upper house in Washington DC on April 18, 2018. The office was opened to increase Puerto Rico's influence over federal policies impacting the island. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

Former Puerto Rico Gov. Carlos Romero Barceló (2nd from right), accompanies by he head of the Puerto Rican Senate, Thomas Rivera Schatz (l), businesswoman Zoraida Fonalledas (2nd from left) Arecibo Mayor Carlos Molina (r) and others, examine the new offices of the Puerto Rico Senate in Washington DC on April 18, 2018. The office was opened to increase Puerto Rico's influence over federal policies impacting the island. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

The Puerto Rican Senate on Wednesday opened its office near the Capitol in Washington DC with an eye toward increasing its influence over federal policies that impact the US commonwealth.

The opening of the office - staffed by people who have already been working for the US upper house - comes at a time when the state legislative and executive branches continue trying to exert pressure to speed the allocation of federal funds that will allow the island to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last year.