Puerto Rico officially reopened to tourism from the mainland United States and foreign countries on Wednesday despite a rapid increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
But the US commonwealth is requiring that incoming travelers provide a negative result from a molecular Covid-19 test administered within 72 hours of their arrival.
"You either come with the test done or you go into quarantine," Puerto Rican Health Secretary Lorenzo Gonzalez told members of the media at the San Juan airport, referring to inbound tourists.