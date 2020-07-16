Passengers undergo Covid-19 screening at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

People wait to take a Covid-19 test on 15 July 2020 outside the Clinico HRP laboratory in the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

Puerto Rican Health Secretary Lorenzo Gonzales, speaks to members of the media at the Luiz Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rico officially reopened to tourism from the mainland United States and foreign countries on Wednesday despite a rapid increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

But the US commonwealth is requiring that incoming travelers provide a negative result from a molecular Covid-19 test administered within 72 hours of their arrival.

"You either come with the test done or you go into quarantine," Puerto Rican Health Secretary Lorenzo Gonzalez told members of the media at the San Juan airport, referring to inbound tourists.