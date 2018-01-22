The former president of Spain's Catalonia province, Carles Puigdemont, arrived at Brussels-Charleroi airport Monday morning to catch a flight to Denmark, despite warnings from Spanish prosecutors that they would reinstate a European arrest warrant if he leaves Belgium.

Spain's top prosecutor's office had said Sunday that it would request the immediate activation of the warrant against the ousted Catalan president if he travels to Denmark, where he was set to participate in a discussion organized by the University of Copenhagen.