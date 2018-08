The new head of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Domingo Garcia, said Tuesday that fighting for civil rights is once again the primary mission of this organization and urged Hispanics to punish the Trump administration at the polls in November. EFE-EPA/Alicia L. Perez/File

The new head of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) said Tuesday that fighting for civil rights is once again the primary mission of this organization and urged Hispanics to punish the Trump administration at the polls in November.

"This organization used to be dedicated to keeping up the considerable economic contributions Latinos received every year, but then forgot its tradition of assuring social justice for the most vulnerable," Domingo Garcia told EFE in an interview.