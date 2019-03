A view of the corporate headquarters of Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin, in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, 05 March 2019. According to news reports, Purdue Pharma is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy as a way to address the potential significant liabilities the company is facing from lawsuits related to allegations that it contributed to the opioid crisis in the United States. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma on Tuesday agreed to pay $270 million to the state of Oklahoma in one of the more than 1,600 lawsuits it faces for its alleged responsibility in aggravating the opioid crisis in the US.

The settlement amount from Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, a powerful and addictive painkiller, will be used to finance research and treatment of addiction in Oklahoma and to pay for legal fees, according to national broadcaster NPR.