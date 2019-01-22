The president of Russia and the prime minister of Japan met in the Kremlin on Tuesday to begin talks over a peace treaty that has been pending since the end of the Second World War regarding a territorial dispute on the sovereignty of the Kuril Islands.
The three islands and a group of islets that form part of the Kuril Islands' southernmost points located close to the northern tip of Hokkaido, known in Russia as the Southern Kurils and which Japan calls its Northern territories, have been a point of dispute since the Soviet Union occupied them at the end of WW2 and which Tokyo has demanded back ever since.