Russian Left Front movement activist holds a banner 'The Kuril islands are Russia' during a rally against handing over the Russian Kuril Islands to Japan in Moscow, Russia, Jan 20, 2019. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia next week and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss signing a peace treaty between Russia and Japan over disputed Southern Kuril islands. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan 22, 2019. The meeting is expected to focus on matters related to signing a peace treaty between the two countries. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan 22, 2019. The meeting is expected to focus on matters related to signing a peace treaty between the two countries. EFE-EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL

The president of Russia and the prime minister of Japan met in the Kremlin on Tuesday to begin talks over a peace treaty that has been pending since the end of the Second World War regarding a territorial dispute on the sovereignty of the Kuril Islands.

The three islands and a group of islets that form part of the Kuril Islands' southernmost points located close to the northern tip of Hokkaido, known in Russia as the Southern Kurils and which Japan calls its Northern territories, have been a point of dispute since the Soviet Union occupied them at the end of WW2 and which Tokyo has demanded back ever since.