Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) delivers a speech during a plenary session at the Eurasian Women's Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with delegates of the Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) delivers a speech at the Eurasian Women's Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko (L), and deputy Federation Council Speaker Galina Karelova (R) in the background Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL

The president of Russia called for an end to global gender inequality whilst defending a traditional family unit at the Eurasion Women´s Forum in St Petersburg on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote speech at the forum which kicked off on Wednesday and was attended by delegates from 117 countries and 30 leading world organizations, organizers said.