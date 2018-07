Argentine President Mauricio Macri (l) greets his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Vladimir Astapkovich POOL - Obligatory Credit

Argentine President Mauricio Macri met here on Thursday with Russia's Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 10th summit of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group.

"Russia is a key actor in the world and a strategic partner for Argentina. We're moving forward a lot in different areas," Macri said at the Johannesburg meeting.