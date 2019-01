Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), during their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA--EFE MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

The Russian president arrived in Belgrade on Thursday for a visit aimed at reinforcing economic cooperation between the two states, according to Serbian authorities.

Vladimir Putin was in the Serbian capital for a diplomatic visit to strengthen economic ties with the Baltic nation that would see some 20 agreements penned in the areas of energy, infrastructure, digitalization, innovation and military technology.