Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The Russian president arrived in India on Friday for a two-day visit amid cyber attack accusations against Moscow by several countries, including the United States.

On Friday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the two-day 19th Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi.